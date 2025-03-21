Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) More than 1,700 baby olive ridley turtles were safely released into the sea from a hatchery at Azhikode Beach, Ponnani, officials said.

The conservation effort, organised as part of International Forest Day celebrations on Friday, was led by the Malappuram Social Forestry Division in collaboration with Ponnani Municipality and the Coastal Police.

The event was inaugurated by K A Muhammad Sainul Abideen, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Malappuram Social Forestry Division.

Speaking at the occasion, he highlighted the importance of protecting marine life and preserving natural habitats.

Several officials took part in the event.

"This initiative aims to support the survival of the endangered olive ridley turtles and raise awareness about environmental conservation. The release of these baby turtles is a crucial step towards maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems," the statement said.

Later, Abideen told PTI that Olive Ridley sea turtles are found along the Kerala coast, and they face the threat of extinction.

They traverse the seas, feeding on crabs and small shellfish. These turtles arrive at the coast in January and February to lay their eggs, preferring sandy beaches without sea walls for nesting.

"They reach the shore at sunset, and after finding a safe spot, they dig small holes and lay 45-125 eggs. After laying the eggs, they cover the nest with sand and return to the sea. The eggs hatch in 45-70 days, and the newborn turtles instinctively move towards the sea to start their lives," Abideen said.

He said in cooperation with Ponnani Municipality, these eggs are collected and placed in a temporary shed for hatching.

However, conservation efforts face threats from jackals and dogs, as well as people who steal the eggs for food, Abideen added.

