Amritsar, Apr 13 (PTI) Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, the Akal Takht's officiating jathedar, on Sunday asked Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains to support the resolution of issues of Sikhs and not interfere in their internal affairs.

Gargajj's statement came days after Bains had raised the issue of the removal of three jathedars (head of clergy) by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in the Punjab Assembly.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

In a statement, Gargajj said he was pleased that Bains considered himself a part of the 'panth (community)'.

However, the statement he made in the assembly pertained to an internal Sikh matter that will be decided by the 'Khalsa Panth' itself and not the House, he added.

Also Read | FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Invites Applications for 33 Administrative Officer and Other Posts, Registration To Begin on April 15 at fssai.gov.in.

The SGPC president has already sought suggestions from the Sikh community and organisations on the rules pertaining to jathedars, Gargajj said.

"If Harjot Singh Bains considers himself a part of the 'panth', he should understand the appropriate forum for raising 'panthic' issues and share any suggestions through the proper channels," he said.

He said he requested Bains to ensure the construction of the road connecting the two takhts from Garhshankar to Sri Anandpur Sahib.

He noted that Sikh organisation Kar Sewa Qila Anandgarh Sahib, with support of the Sangat, was constructing about 10 kilometres of the road by itself and said it was the responsibility of the government as it collected taxes from the people.

The jathedar asked Bains to raise issues such as the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners) in the assembly.

On March 28, Bains raised in the assembly the issue of the removal of three jathedars.

The SGPC had removed Giani Raghbir Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar and Giani Sultan Singh as the Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib jathedar earlier that month. In February, Giani Harpreet Singh was relieved of his duties as jathedar of the Takht Sri Damdama Sahib.

These takhts are among the five seats of power in Sikhism, with the Akal Takht being the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)