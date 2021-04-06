Mumbai, Apr 6 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on Tuesday launched a new health policy that covers as many as 43 critical illnesses.

On average the industry offers 5-30 customised critical illnesses but at 43 critical illness coverage this is among the largest, the company said.

The new policy, developed after extensive customer feed back through market research, allows customers to design their coverage by selecting any or all five sections within the policy, waiting period as well as survival period.

The new policy covers 43 critical illnesses, which include both initial and advanced stages of critical illness such as cancer care, cardiovascular care, kidney care, neuro care, transplants care and sensory organ care apart from additional benefits like dialysis care, physiotherapy care, etc in-built in the policy, the company said.

The idea behind this product is to not only give customers the freedom to structure the policy as per their needs, but also provide them with much-needed financial support in crucial times to recuperate faster, chief executive Tapan Singhel said.

Criti-care is a benefit-only policy that means it pays a lump sum amount to the customer if diagnosed with any of the listed ailment. The sum insured under each section ranges from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh with a cap of the maximum total sum insured at Rs 2 crore.

The five sections under the policy are cancer care, cardiovascular care, kidney care, neuro care, transplants care & sensory organ care.

