New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) FMCG firm Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd on Tuesday announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its Managing Director as part of top-level changes.

The incumbent Jaideep Nandi's five-year term as Managing Director will end on June 30, according to a regulatory filing from Bajaj Consumer Care.

"The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, based on the recommendation of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Committee, recommended the appointment of Naveen Pandey as Additional Director designated as Managing Director of the Company for a period of five consecutive years with effect from July 1, 2025," it said.

This will be subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Nandi was appointed as the managing director of the company for five years with effect from July 1, 2020.

The board has also approved the appointment of Aakash Gupta as Head-Finance, with effect from July 1.

Gupta's appointment came after Richard D'Souza tendered his resignation from the position of Head-Finance to pursue opportunities outside the organisation, the filing said.

The company mainly operates in the beauty care segment with its hair oil brands as Almond Drops, Bajaj Pure Coconut Oil, and Brahmi Amla Hair Oil, among others.

