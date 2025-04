New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFL) on Tuesday reported a 14 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,417 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,119 crore during the corresponding January-March period of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in May 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 12 Days This Month, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates Before Planning Banking Tasks.

The total consolidated income during the March 2025 quarter rose to Rs 35,596 crore against Rs 32,042 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, BFL, the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group, said in a regulatory filing.

The board recommended a dividend of Re 1 per share or 100 per cent on the face value of Re 1.

Also Read | ATM Withdrawal Free Limit, Fees: ATM Transaction Fee Set To Rise As New RBI Rules Come Into Effect From May 1, Check Revised Limits and Charges.

The proposed dividend is to be approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

For the financial year 2024-25, the company witnessed a 9 per cent increase in profit at Rs 8,872 crore over Rs 8,148 crore in the previous fiscal.

The total consolidated income rose to Rs 1,33,822 crore compared to Rs 1,10,383 crore in the previous financial year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)