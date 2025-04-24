New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Shares of Bajaj Housing Finance on Thursday climbed nearly 4 per cent after the firm reported a 54 per cent rise in net profit in the March quarter.

The stock rallied 3.90 per cent to Rs 137 on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for April 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it jumped 3.85 per cent to Rs 136.96 apiece.

Bajaj Housing Finance on Wednesday reported a 54 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 587 crore in the March quarter on account of robust growth in housing loans.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, April 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The housing finance company had recorded a net profit of Rs 381 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income increased to Rs 2,508 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 1,997 crore a year earlier, Bajaj Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 2,374 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,908 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the reporting quarter, the company's net interest income grew 31 per cent to Rs 823 crore, as against Rs 629 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)