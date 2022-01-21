Kolkata, Jan 21 (PTI) Net profit of MFI-turned-private lender Bandhan Bank increased 35.8 per cent at Rs 858.9 crore during the third quarter of current fiscal, registering a rise from Rs 632.6 crore in the similar previous period.

MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank, Chandra Sekhar Ghosh told reporters on the virtual mode on Friday that the quarter ending December has been a good one for the bank and growth has bounced back after the depressing first quarter of current fiscal.

In the second quarter of the current fiscal, the bank reported a loss of Rs 3009 crore due to higher provisioning.

Ghosh said that collection efficiency (CE) numbers have grown on the whole which stood at 93 per cent at during Q3.

While the CE in West Bengal is 97 per cent, it is 96 per cent in Assam, he said.

According to him, the net interest margin (NIM) of the bank stood at 7.8 per cent, while gross and net NPAs have both fallen.

The capital adequacy ratio at the end of December quarter stood at 20 per cent, while provisioning coverage ratio was at 74.4 per cent.

During the quarter, the bank had collected Rs 2500 crore from restructured loans.

"Stress in the system is going down which will lead to improved GNPA levels", he said.

The share of microfinance loans to overall portfolio during the period stood at 52 per cent.

Ghosh said that the bank is on track to reduce the share to 50 per cent by the end of the financial year.

Total business of the bank at the end of the quarter stood at Rs 1,72,000 crore. PTI dc

