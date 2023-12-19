New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said it has infused Rs 19.2 crore in its mutual fund arm Bank of India Investment Managers Pvt Ltd.

Bank of India Investment Managers Pvt Ltd is 100 per cent subsidiary of BoI, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

However, the bank did not disclose the reason for capital infusion into the mutual fund arm.

