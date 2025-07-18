New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Battery recycling firm BatX Energies on Friday said it has tied up with Germany's Rocklink GmbH to set up the country's first integrated rare earth magnet recycling and refining ecosystem.

The partnership is a direct outcome of increasing alignment under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council and represents a significant milestone in fostering sustainable and secure critical mineral value chains between Europe and India, the company said in a statement.

A major milestone will be the commissioning of India's first fully integrated rare earth refining facility, designed to meet zero-liquid-discharge (ZLD) standards and export compliance benchmarks, it added.

The partnership will jointly develop and commercialise advanced solvent extraction (SX) technologies to efficiently separate and purify high-value rare earth elements, it added.

The two companies will co-develop and file patents for the technologies in both India and Europe, creating a joint intellectual property portfolio, it said.

Ultimately, the collaboration aims to enable a domestic rare earth supply chain in India while simultaneously strengthening Europe's access to sustainable and circular sources of critical materials, aligning with the strategic priorities of both economies under the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, it added.

"This partnership marks a defining moment in India's journey toward rare earth self-reliance," Utkarsh Singh, CEO of BatX Energies, said.

Leonard Ansorge, Director at Rocklink GmbH, said: "Our alliance with BatX brings together our materials and refining expertise with BatX's innovative and practical approaches on refining to deliver tangible results in short development cycles."

