Bengaluru, Jun 7 (PTI) Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner directed officials on Saturday to identify and clear encroachments on pedestrian pathways to ensure citizen safety and walkability in the city.

Rao called for a meeting with officials concerned after he inspected footpaths in parts of Bengaluru, from Sitarampally Metro Station in Mahadevapura Zone to BEML Layout Main Road in Brookefield, said a release issued by the BBMP.

Also Read | SSC Recruitment 2025: Staff Selection Commission Releases Stenographer Grade C & D Exam 2025 Notification, Know How To Apply at ssc.gov.in.

During the meeting, the Commissioner also directed the officials to also explore the possibility of integrating various BBMP departments into a comprehensive mobility department, with dedicated transport and urban planners, the release added.

Rao ordered the officials to inspect all roadside properties as well, to ensure that gates are opened inwards, preventing the encroachment of footpaths outside the gate.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 7, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

He also urged the officials to encourage private entities, apartment complexes, and other private organisations to voluntarily develop and maintain footpaths in front of their premises by incentivising them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)