Mangaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Beedi workers across the country are facing several issues and are being deprived of their rights, though the workers' movement has remained strong over the years, All India Beedi Workers Federation general secretary Debashish Roy said on Monday.

Speaking after inaugurating the 10th state conference of the Karnataka State Beedi Workers Federation here, Roy said the dispensaries opened for the requirements of beedi workers have almost stopped functioning.

The ambulance services which were being operated for the workers have also ceased to function, he said.

The workers' movement should be further strengthened to secure their legitimate rights including higher wages, Roy said.

CITU state secretary Meenakshi Sundaram, Karnataka State Beedi Workers Federation president J Balakrishna Shetty and CITU leaders were among those who spoke.

