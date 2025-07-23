New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Wednesday announced it has bagged a government order worth Rs 294 crore for the supply of 150 units of high-mobility vehicles.

The company has bagged the order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD), BEML said in an exchange filing.

Indigenously designed High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) will primarily be manufactured at the company's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production in other divisions based on operational feasibility.

The vehicle 6x6 is designed to deliver exceptional reliability and versatility, even in the most challenging environments. The vehicles are capable of operating in extreme terrains, climatic conditions and at high altitudes.

"This order showcases our expertise and capacity in delivering advanced indigenous products that enhance India's defence infrastructure.

It also reinforces our ongoing support for the Government of India's Make in India initiative and our mission to empower the nation's armed forces with high quality, indigenously developed solutions," the company's CMD Shantanu Roy said.

BEML, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals - construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

