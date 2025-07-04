New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) State-owned BEML on Friday said it has secured two export orders worth USD 6.23 million for supply of heavy-duty bulldozers and motor graders to Russia and Uzbekistan.

The company has secured two distinct orders, including one from a CIS nation for the supply of 10 units of its heavy-duty bulldozers, specially engineered to perform in extreme cold climates with temperatures plunging as low as -50°C.

The second, maiden-order from Uzbekistan, includes the supply of one unit of the high-performance motor grader, essential for infrastructure development and road maintenance within mining operations.

With Uzbekistan becoming the 73rd nation to be added to BEML's global exports portfolio, this development reinforces the company's expanding international reach and its credibility as a preferred partner for advanced, mission-critical equipment.

The latest order strengthens BEML's presence in the resource-rich Russian and CIS mining markets, known for their complex terrain and high demand for durable and dependable heavy machinery.

The combined value of the order is USD 6.23 million.

"This is a significant win for BEML and a reflection of our growing global competitiveness. Our entry into the Uzbekistan market and continued success in the CIS region reaffirm our strategic vision to become a leading player in the international mining and defence markets," BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said.

BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals -- construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace.

