Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Tuesday said that next year's class 10 board examination in the state will be held from February 2 to 12.

The class 10 board examination in West Bengal is known as 'Madhyamik Pariksha'.

The WBBSE in a statement on Tuesday said next year's class 10 examination will be held from February 2 to 12. The examination will be held from 10.45 am to 2 pm, it said.

This year the Madhyamik Pariksha was held from February 10 to 22.

