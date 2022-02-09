New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday reported an eight per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 252.97 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 274.98 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 20.42 per cent to Rs 2,550.77 crore, compared with Rs 2,118.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Berger Paints' total expenses stood at Rs 2,228.56 crore in December 2021, a 26.26 per cent jump as against Rs 1,764.94 crore a year ago.

Shares of Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 722.55 on the BSE, up 0.62 per cent from the previous close. HRS hrs

