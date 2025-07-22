Kolkata, Jul 22 (PTI) Berger Paints India Ltd, the country's second-largest paint company, has reaffirmed its resilience amid intensifying competition and economic headwinds.

Chairman Rishma Kaur outlined a growth strategy centred on deeper customer alignment, technological transformation and innovation.

The paint industry is witnessing intensified competition with new players entering the estimated Rs 1 lakh crore market alongside ongoing consolidation.

Addressing shareholders in the company's latest annual report, Rishma Kaur said, "At the heart of Berger Paints' enduring success lies a single-minded commitment: to deliver a differentiated and superior experience to our customers. This is not a one-time exercise but a continuous endeavour grounded in research, innovation, and execution."

She stressed that Berger has never chased market share through "unsustainable discounts or gimmicks," adding, "Our focus has always been on long-term value creation, building structures of confidence, systems of reliability, and a reputation grounded in integrity."

Outlining strategic priorities, Kaur said Berger's path ahead is anchored on deeper customer alignment, technology-led transformation through AI and digital tools, and continued focus on innovation and sustainable growth.

"We are also re-examining opportunities in our traditional core segments, where we see untapped potential for value enhancement," Kaur said.

She further articulated her vision for the company to become "the most admired Indian paint & coating solutions company with globally recognised innovations and competencies.

MD & CEO Abhijit Roy, in his message to shareholders, highlighted that despite macroeconomic pressures and rising competition, Berger delivered a resilient performance in 2024-25.

"We achieved a 1.7 per cent growth in total income from operations, with PAT growth at 6.2 per cent. Despite a sluggish external environment and pricing pressures, Berger Paints reported steady progress on all key financial and operational parameters," Roy said.

He pointed out that the company's decorative paints segment, which contributes 80 per cent of total revenues, posted a 7.4 per cent year-on-year volume growth.

"Our market share tells a compelling story. From 18.9 per cent in FY 2021-22, we moved to 19.3 per cent, then to 19.5 per cent, and this year saw the sharpest increase, reaching 20.3 per cent," he added.

Looking ahead, Roy expressed optimism about the future, stating, "We foresee a strong resurgence in consumer demand, a decisive shift toward premiumisation, and accelerated adoption of digital and sustainable practices."

