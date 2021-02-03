New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Berry Creek Investment Ltd and Gray Birch Investment Ltd on Wednesday sold more than 19 lakh shares of multiplex chain operator PVR Ltd that are worth over Rs 293 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data on the NSE, Berry Creek Investment offloaded 9.6 lakh shares of PVR at an average price of Rs 1,520.09 apiece.

Gray Birch Investment Ltd divested 9.72 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 1,520 per scrip.

This took the total deal value to Rs 293.74 crore.

In a separate transaction, 10 lakh shares of PVR were picked up by Societe Generale-ODI.

As per the company's latest shareholding pattern, Berry Creek Investment and Gray Birch Investment held 6.98 per cent and 5.76 per cent stakes, respectively, as public shareholders in PVR at the end of December 2020 quarter.

At the end of trading Wednesday, shares of PVR declined 3 per cent to close at Rs 1,506.20 apiece on the BSE.

On NSE also, it fell nearly 3 per cent to end the day at Rs 1,506.90 per share.

