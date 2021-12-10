Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Closing bullion rates on Friday

Standard gold (99.5 purity) Rs 49,330 per 10 gram

Ornament gold Rs 4,600 per gram

Silverspot (.999 fineness) Rs 61,700 per kg.

