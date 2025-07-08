Thane, July 8 (PTI) Demonstrators in Mumbra on Tuesday demanded the invocation of sedition charges and arrest of the masterminds responsible for the bid to desecrate a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Pune.

Several citizens and students participated in the protest led by Kalwa-Mumbra MLA and NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

A 35-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, suspected to be mentally unstable, allegedly tried to desecrate Mahatma Gandhi's statue installed in Pune railway station premises on Sunday night using a billhook, triggering protests.

Pune Police has found some religious books from the man, identified as Suraj Shukla.

