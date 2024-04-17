Gurugram, Apr 17 (PTI) The Gurugram Police is looking for bikers who snatched the mobile phones of two people within a span of about 15 minutes on Tuesday night from in posh South City-1 area.

Saarthak Issar, a resident of sector 45, was one of the victims.

Two bike-borne persons snatched his iPhone 12 at around 9.45 pm when he was taking a walk on the Gurdwara Road in South City 1, police said. According to his complaint, Issar could not see either of the persons, since they both were wearing helmets.

The second incident also took place in the same locality.

Ishaan Bakshi, a resident of South City 1, was walking towards his house from F block on Tuesday, when he was robbed.

"Around 10 pm I was walking towards my home. Two men came on a bike from behind and snatched my Oneplus phone and drove away," Bakshi said in his complaint, according to police.

Following the complaints, two separate FIRs were registered under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Sector 40 Police Station on Wednesday, said police.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to identify the snatchers with the help of CCTV footage of the area.

