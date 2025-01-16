Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Public sector Indian Bank on Thursday said banker Binod Kumar has taken over as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with immediate effect.

He succeeds Shanti Lal Jain.

Before taking up the new role, Kumar was serving Punjab National Bank as its Executive Director and was holding the responsibility of corporate banking, treasury division, international banking, finance, data analytics and data warehousing, the Indian Bank said in a press release.

Kumar, in his over three-decade career, has held various responsibilities including Chief General Manager (Corporate Credit), and Zonal Manager and has also served Punjab National Bank as its CEO at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

He holds a postgraduate diploma in banking and finance and also a financial risk manager certified by the Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB).

Under his leadership, Indian Bank is set to strengthen further its position in market presence, deepen customer relationships and continue its commitment to delivering exceptional financial services to its customers, the release added.

