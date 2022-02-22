Nashik, Feb 22 (PTI) A bird festival will be held at the Nandur-Madhyameshwar bird sanctuary in Nashik district of Maharashtra on March 5 and 6, a state Tourism official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Teased Online, Launch Soon.

The bird festival is being organised by the Tourism Directorate and the state Forest Department, Nashik.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price & Offers Revealed Ahead of Its Launch: Report.

Various programmes including a cyclothon, tour of the sanctuary, bird watching, seminars on various subjects, wildlife photography etc. will be held, Madhumati Sardesai-Rathod, Deputy Director, Tourism Directorate, Nashik, told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)