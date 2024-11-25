New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) on Monday said it is prioritising development of standards for 214 critical medical devices, which are set for phased completion by December 2025.

These devices, which include septal closure devices, plasma sterilizers, and phototherapy machines, are in line with the National Medical Device Policy, 2023 and have been identified in consultation with Department of Pharmaceuticals.

BIS, in a statement, said the national standards body is developing standards for innovative products such as therapeutic footwear, portable ramps, braille displays, and fall detectors, which support individuals with disabilities.

BIS has published over 1,700 standards for the medical sector, covering specialities such as cardiology, neurology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, and more. Of these, around 1,200 standards specifically focus on medical devices critical to healthcare.

BIS standards in this sector ensure that Indian medical devices are safe, effective, and globally competitive.

