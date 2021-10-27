New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday joined hands with the Chhattisgarh government to help in spreading awareness about the benefits of listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

Through this pact, BSE will provide intellectual and manpower support to create awareness about the benefits of listing among SMEs and will conduct generation/capacity building programmes, the exchange said in a statement.

Besides, the exchange will provide training and capacity building support to District Industries Centre officials of the Government of Chhattisgarh.

As part of this association, the Department of Industries and Commerce will provide support in mobilizing the SME representatives through District Industries Centre.

They will also help in mobilising the State/Regional associations/chambers to encourage their SME members to attend capacity building programs.

"The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) entered with BSE today is a landmark for the state. This will help the SMEs of the states in getting equity financing which will help in their growth. This will future boost the income of the state and create employment," Manoj Kumar Pingua, Principal Secretary Commerce & Industries Government of Chhattisgarh.

Ajay Thakur, Head-BSE SME & Startups, said SMEs of Chhattisgarh will leverage the exchange's SME platform for raising equity funds for their growth, unlocking the value of their companies, and creating visibility. This will further help in creating employment and growth in the state.

BSE launched its SME platform in March 2012. So far 353 companies listed on the platform have raised Rs 3,732 crore from the market and total market capitalization of such companies stood at over Rs 38,500 crore. Of 353 companies, 117 companies migrated to BSE Main Board.

