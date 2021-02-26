New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday inaugurated Competition Commission of India's (CCI) south regional office in Chennai, Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a release.

The regional office will cater to the requirements of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the union territories Puducherry and Lakshadweep, it added.

"The Chennai Office of CCI will act as an office to facilitate enforcement, investigation, advocacy function in coordination with Delhi office," as per the release.

Chairperson of CCI Ashok Kumar Gupta said the regional office in Chennai is a "step towards its regional presence and its duties as a federal regulator; close engagement with states will foster greater competition in the economy," a tweet by the fair trade regulator said.

The CCI currently has its head office at New Delhi and more regional offices at Mumbai and Kolkata are planned to be established, as per a tweet by Ministry of Finance.

