Latest News | BIZ-STOCKS-HERO MOTOCORP  Hero MotoCorp Shares Decline over 2 Pc After Q4 Earnings

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday dipped over 2 per cent after the company reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

The stock declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 2,331.85 on the BSE.

Also Read | Google Meet Introduces AI Noise Cancellation Feature to Reduce Background Noise During Video Meetings.

At the NSE, it dipped 2.39 per cent to Rs 2,330.20.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday reported a 26.46 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 613.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31.

Also Read | Apple's Coronavirus Screening App Now Allows Users to Share Data With Public Health Officials to Tackle the Pandemic.

The company, which had posted a PAT of Rs 776.23 crore in the same quarter a year ago, said it has rationalised capex spends for the current financial year by half.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 6,333.89 crore as against Rs 8,120.73 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)