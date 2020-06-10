Google Meet Introduces AI Noise Cancellation Feature to Reduce Background Noise During Video Meetings

Google Meet (Photo Credits: Google)

San Francisco, June 10: Google video conferencing app Meet has begun receiving AI noise cancellation feature update to help attendees reduce the background noise significantly. The feature was originally announced in April with a couple of other features but it is only starting to roll. Google has been working on the feature for around a year and a half, using thousands of its own meetings to train its AI model, reports VentureBeat. Google Maps Introduces Transit & Driving Alerts to Notify Users of COVID-19 Impacted Route.

Serge Lachapelle, G Suite's director of product management, revealed that the noise-cancelling feature can also filter out other background distractions such as dogs barking, kids crying, and applause. The noise cancellation feature uses a machine learning model that is capable of understanding the difference between noise and speech.

To filter out background noise, users voice is sent from the device to a Google data centre, which is where it goes through the machine learning model.

Once the processing is completed, it gets re-encrypted and sent back to the Google Meet call. The feature is expected to become widely available for G Suite enterprise customers by the end of this month.