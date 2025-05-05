New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday climbed more than 3 per cent after the firm reported a 13.34 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The stock rallied 3.11 per cent to close at Rs 3,021.40 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 3.86 per cent to Rs 3,043.65.

On the NSE, shares of the firm went up by 3.25 per cent to settle at Rs 3,021.50 each.

The company's market valuation surged by Rs 11,322.33 crore to Rs 3,75,719.80 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Monday reported a 13.34 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,541.85 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, led by good performance from auto and farm equipment sectors.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,124.94 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 42,585.67 crore in the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 35,373.34 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 39,113.61 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 32,172.17 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Total vehicle sales in the quarter stood at 2,53,028 units over 2,15,280 units a year ago, up 18 per cent.

