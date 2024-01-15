Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The National Conference on Monday alleged that the BJP's "proxy" government has failed on all fronts in Jammu and Kashmir and claimed people are feeling betrayed by the saffron party.

NC general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammad Sagar also said that only his party's rule in J-K can bring smiles back to the faces of people.

The party also passed a resolution to condemn the government for not conducting the assembly elections in J-K and for causing unnecessary delay in holding the panchayat and urban local body polls.

"The government in J&K, run by the administration led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, has proved to be an utter failure on all fronts with common people were left to fend for themselves. The people crumbled due to multiple miseries under the proxy government of BJP in J&K," Sagar told reporters here.

He said that the people of Jammu region, who were "promised the moon" by the BJP, today feel betrayed by the saffron party as it never proceeded beyond ‘jumlas' creating merely false narratives to secure votes.

Sagar said even the BJP leaders know quite well that people of this region are waiting to teach them a lesson.

"BJP fears losing the elections whenever they are held. This is the reason that the government has adopted delaying tactics even in holding of the panchayat and ULB polls in J&K," Sagar said at a meeting of Provincial Working Committee of the party here.

Asserting that NC is the only secular party in J&K, he said that only NC's rule in the UT can bring smiles back to the faces of people.

The NC's additional general secretary, Mustafa Kamaal, expressed concern for the "overlooked plight" of the people in Jammu.

He pointed out that the region, with its unique cultural and strategic significance, had often been sidelined in national discourse.

Kamaal highlighted infrastructural gaps, inadequate social services, and economic disparities that have persisted over time. He stressed the necessity of tailored policies to address these specific challenges and ensure the holistic development of Jammu.

NC's provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta said it is an irony that despite having voted for the BJP, people of Jammu themselves became the worst victims of its policies.

Assuring the cadre of NC that the party is fully geared up for the elections, he said people have now realised that only NC can provide solutions to their problems and they will overwhelmingly vote for NC candidates whenever assembly elections are held in J&K.

