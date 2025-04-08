New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Essar Group's IT arm Black Box on Tuesday announced the appointment of Jai Venkat as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) in the Americas, with immediate effect.

Heading revenue strategy & execution, he will be a member of the executive leadership team and will report directly to Black Box CEO Sanjeev Verma.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

"As we continue to strengthen our go-to-market execution and deepen our customer relationships along with our strong partner ecosystem, Venkat will play a key role in aligning sales, solutions, marketing, and strategic initiatives to fuel our next phase of growth," Verma said.

Venkat brings over 30 years of experience in sales, services, and transformation projects at global tech companies. Before joining Black Box, he held senior executive positions at firms like Allied Digital, Zones, DXC Technology, HP Enterprise, Cognizant, Capgemini, and Infosys.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shares of Black Box settled 1.14 per cent higher at Rs 345.65 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)