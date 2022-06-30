New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the '50 Jahre M Edition' of the BMW 6 Series in India priced at Rs 72.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition model has been launched to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH, a subsidiary of BMW AG which manufactures high-performance cars, the automaker said in a statement.

Locally produced at company's Chennai plant, the exclusive edition comes in a petrol variant – the BMW 630i M Sport.

Available in limited numbers only, this bespoke model can be booked online via company's portal from Thursday onwards, the automaker stated.

BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 units of '50 Jahre M Editions' to celebrate its M sub-brand.

The BMW 6 Series executive sedan comes with the practicality of a crossover and the dynamics of a sports car, the company noted.

The model comes with a 2-litre petrol engine which generates maximum output of 258 hp enabling 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 6.5 seconds.

