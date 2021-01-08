New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) German car maker BMW on Friday reported a 31.5 per cent dip in its sales at 6,604 units in India last year as the COVID-19 pandemic hit dispatches.

The automaker had sold 9,641 units in 2019.

The luxury automaker dispatched 6,092 BMW and 512 Mini units in 2020.

Besides, BMW Motorrad sold 2,563 motorcycles last year.

"The company has demonstrated resilience and determination in a tough environment full of new challenges. The strength of our brands, well-structured operations along with the dedication of our employees and dealer partners drove the business to adapt quickly and perform," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

With improving macroeconomic indicators and consumer confidence, the carmaker picked up momentum with remarkable efficiency and vigour, he added.

"We registered strong results at the end of a very difficult year and propelled our segment share significantly in the Indian luxury car market," Pawah noted.

The company is looking towards 2021 with renewed confidence and optimism, he added.

BMW India said it saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally produced sports activity vehicle (SAV) range including the X1, the X3 and the X5.

"The newly launched X7 experienced astounding demand in all regions. The 3 Series and the 5 Series continued their traditional role as strong contributors in the sedan segment," it added.

MINI brand successfully increased its market share in the premium car segment despite the difficult industry scenario, it said.

The brand posted an exceptional performance and growth in the last quarter of the year, the automaker said.

Further, BMW Motorrad India overcame all obstacles and posted a stellar annual growth in 2020 against current trends, it noted.

This success was propelled by the launch of the new G 310 R and G 310 GS.

"Together, the two motorcycles commanded a share of over 80 per cent in yearly sales. The R 1250 GS / GSA, the F 750 / 850 GS and the S 1000 RR also held on to their position as important contributors," BMW Group India said.

