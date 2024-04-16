Srinagar, April 16: A boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday and some people are feared missing, officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed, they added. Jammu and Kashmir: Egg Donated for Mosque Construction Fetches Over Rs 2.26 Lakh in Auction in Baramulla (See Pics and Video).

Rescue Operation Underway:

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.