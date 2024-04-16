Srinagar, April 16: A boat capsized in the Jhelum river on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday and some people are feared missing, officials said.

A rescue operation has been launched and the State Disaster Response Force team has been deployed, they added.

Rescue Operation Underway:

#WATCH | J&K: A boat capsized in River Jhelum at Gandbal. SDRF team deployed. More details awaited: Disaster Management, J&K pic.twitter.com/hOAKvNCYtT — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

Incessant rains over the last couple of days have led to an increase in the water levels of several water bodies, including Jhelum.