Agra (UP), Jul 14 (PTI) Bodies of two friends were found in a blood-soaked condition near a canal on Monday, prompting a high-level police investigation into a suspected double murder, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnapal (37) and Netrapal (36), both residents of the Kirawali area and known to be close friends, police said.

According to Krishnapal's brother, Ajaypal, the victim had left home on his motorcycle around 8 pm on Sunday. The next morning, both Krishnapal and Netrapal were found dead with multiple injury marks near the canal in the Kirawali police station area.

Their motorcycle was found lying a short distance away from the bodies, while both their mobile phones were missing.

"Someone has murdered them," Ajaypal alleged.

The recovery of two bodies triggered panic in the area and senior police officials rushed to the scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Atul Sharma said, "At present, it appears to be a case of murder. Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. A special surveillance team has been deployed, and both the ACP and the station in-charge are monitoring the case. We will uncover the matter soon."

