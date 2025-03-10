New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi on Monday received a bomb threat that was later found to be a hoax, a fire services official said.

A call was received at 2:35 pm about a bomb at the Maharashtra Sadan, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

Multiple water tenders were rushed to the site and the premises thoroughly checked, he said and added the call turned out to be a hoax.

