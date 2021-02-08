Guwahati, Feb 8 (PTI) The Assam government on Monday appointed Rajiv Kumar Bora as the Chairman of the Assam Public Service Commission, an official notification said.

The notification issued by the Personnel Department said the retired IAS officer has been appointed to the post with effect from the date of taking charge.

Bora is a retired additional chief secretary.

The post of APSC chairman fell vacant after the term of earlier APSC chief Pallab Bhattacharyya ended.

