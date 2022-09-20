Erode (TN), Sep 20 (PTI) A six-year-old boy studying class one was found dead inside a building foundation pit here.

According to the police, Abinesh, son of Gurusamy of Umareddiyur Sundarampalayam Colony after attending school, came to the house on Monday. Few minutes later, he went to play.

As he did not return home till 8 pm, the parents grew suspicious and searched him along with some neighbours.

They located the boy inside a seven-feet deep foundation pit of a building near his house. They removed the boy, took him to Government Hospital, Anthiyur, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Ammapettai police, who registered a case said when the boy was playing near the foundation pit, slipped into it that was filled with four-feet of water. The boy drowned and suffocated to death on the spot, the police added.

