New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 249.35 crore for the March quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 210.86 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,532.29 crore in the March quarter of the previous fiscal year from Rs 1,762.62 crore in the year-ago period.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's net profit rose to Rs 680.47 crore from Rs 401.04 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to Rs 5,313.54 crore in the last fiscal year from Rs 5,064.15 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per equity share for 2024-25.

Brigade is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

