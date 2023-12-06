Latest News | Brigade Group to Build Office Complex in Bengaluru Worth Rs 500 Crore

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Realty firm Brigade Group will develop an office complex in Bengaluru worth Rs 500 crore.

Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2023 08:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Brigade Group to Build Office Complex in Bengaluru Worth Rs 500 Crore

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Group will develop an office complex in Bengaluru worth Rs 500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday informed that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a premium 'Grade A' office space on Sankey Road in Bengaluru's Central Business District.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"With a developable area of around 0.20 million square feet, the project has a gross development value of around Rs 500 crore," it added.

"This development aligns seamlessly with our commitment to expanding our commercial portfolio," Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Enterprises, said.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has completed over 80 million square feet area across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

It has a presence in residential, office, retail and hospitality segments of real estate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News PTI| Dec 06, 2023 08:44 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Brigade Group to Build Office Complex in Bengaluru Worth Rs 500 Crore

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Realty firm Brigade Group will develop an office complex in Bengaluru worth Rs 500 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Brigade Enterprises on Wednesday informed that it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) to develop a premium 'Grade A' office space on Sankey Road in Bengaluru's Central Business District.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

"With a developable area of around 0.20 million square feet, the project has a gross development value of around Rs 500 crore," it added.

"This development aligns seamlessly with our commitment to expanding our commercial portfolio," Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director at Brigade Enterprises, said.

Also Read | Dr BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary 2023: Here Are Some Key Facts About Chief Architect of Indian Constitution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises is one of India's leading property developers.

Brigade has completed over 80 million square feet area across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, GIFT City-Gujarat, and Thiruvananthapuram.

It has a presence in residential, office, retail and hospitality segments of real estate.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
IND-W vs ENG-W
200K+ searches
Redmi 13C 5G
200K+ searches
Luton Town vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
The Archies
100K+ searches
Redmi 13C
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India ₹83.40.04%
  • bitcoin
    BNB(BNB)
    ₹19,170.82-0.58%
    • View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot

    LatestLY

    About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
    Download ios app Download ios app

    Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

    Google News Telegram Bot