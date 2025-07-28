New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The initial share sale of Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd fetched 4.48 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.

The initial public offering (IPO) received bids for 22,95,01,142 shares against 5,11,93,987 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category attracted 6.40 times subscription while the quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 5.42 times. The portion for non-institutional investors received 1.92 times subscription.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd had on Wednesday raised Rs 325 crore from anchor investors.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 85-90 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at over Rs 3,400 crore.

Brigade Hotel Ventures' IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 759.6 crore with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Proceeds from the issue to the tune of Rs 468.14 crore will be used for the payment of debt, Rs 107.52 crore will be utilised for the purchase of an undivided share of land from the promoter, BEL, and the remaining funds will support acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd is a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based real estate company Brigade Enterprises Ltd (BEL).

BEL entered into the hospitality business in 2004 with the development of its first hotel, Grand Mercure Bangalore, which commenced operations in 2009.

The company has a portfolio of nine operating hotels across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mysuru, and the GIFT City (Gujarat) with 1,604 keys.

The hotels are operated by global marquee hospitality companies such as Marriott, Accor and InterContinental Hotels Group.

JM Financial and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

