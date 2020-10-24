Mumbai, Oct 24 (PTI) Stock exchange BSE on Saturday said it has signed an agreement with Inventivepreneur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, and promote their listing on the exchange.

Through this association, ICCI will offer assistance in evaluating SMEs and start-ups for listing on BSE SME board, BSE said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pitches For Free COVID-19 Vaccine Throughout India.

Besides, it will also sensitise the investor network about listed SMEs and start-ups.

ICCI will offer industry connections to respective BSE start-ups globally and support entrepreneurship nationwide through knowledge transmission on government announced programs, acceleration fund, international presence and global business relations, it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Man Spying For Pakistan Arrested From Barmer, Taken to Jaipur For Questioning.

To make this a real success, ICCI will conduct various networking activities, awareness camps, interactive sessions and business events.

"As India's leading stock exchange, it's our responsibility to support the government's nation-building exercise," BSE SME and Startups Head Ajaykumar Thakur said.

"Through ICCI, we believe more start-ups and SMEs will get adequate exposure on the benefits of listing on an exchange and will be able to comprehend the functioning of the capital market in a better way," Thakur added.

Recently, BSE tied up with Telangana government and SME networking portal GlobalLinker to help MSMEs in raising equity funds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)