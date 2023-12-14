Latest News | BSES Customer Care Officer Demands Bribe for Electricity Metre Installation in Delhi, Arrested

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) A 42-year-old customer care officer in BSES was arrested on Thursday for allegedly demanding a bribe from a retired government employee for the installation of an electricity metre, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Devesh Sharma, a resident of Badarpur, they said.

A retired government official on Thursday alleged that he has been visiting the BSES office for installation of an electricity metre in his newly purchased flat in Nizamuddin, but it has not been installed despite fulfilling all the criteria, they said.

The complainant said that he met Lalit Mukheriya, the divisional general manager, Nishchit, assistant manager power supply, Rakesh Gupta, commercial officer and Devesh Sharma, the customer care officer, according to a senior official.

He requested them to consider his application but the officials were forcing him to pay a bribe of Rs 50,000 in advance and Rs 50,000 at the time of installation of the metre, Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said.

A raiding team was formed who reached the office of BSES, Nizamuddin division, he said.

This time the complainant gave the amount to Sharma when asked, when police nabbed him. The money was recovered from his possession, Verma said.

A case was registered and Sharma has been arrested. The other alleged BSES officials Mukheriya, Nishchit and Gupta fled away from the office. Their role is being investigated, they added.

