Saharanpur (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A bullet-riddled body of a 22-year-old man was found in a village here on Monday, police said.

Ajay's body was found near Maheshpur village. His family told that he left the house along with his friends on Sunday evening but did not return till late night, Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada told PTI.

Some people with whom Ajay had gone from his house have been detained for interrogation, police said.

The SP said footage of CCTV cameras are being examined and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

