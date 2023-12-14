New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Renewables solution provider Suzlon Energy has bagged 'Great Place To Work' in India certification for the period December 2023 to December 2024.

'Great Place To Work' is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide, a statement said.

Also Read | AILET 2024 Exam Result: Results of All India Law Entrance Test Examination Out at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, Know How To Check.

The company received this certification earlier in 2019.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)