New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance on Tuesday said senior citizen policyholders can now submit digital proof of existence though a video call on WhatsApp to claim their annuity pension claims.

The insurer said it is a first-of-its-kind video-based digital life certification for policyholders to ease the annuity pension claim process, Bajaj Allianz Life said in a release. This service has been designed keeping in mind the needs of senior citizens, as they need not visit the company's branches during the pandemic to submit their life certificate.

Bajaj Allianz Life Chief (Operations and Customer Experience) Kayzad Hiramanek said, "We continue to focus on providing smart digital solutions to our customers while bearing in mind the new business environment that we are currently operating in." PTI

*

*

* APEDA organises virtual buyer-seller meet in Thailand to promote agri exports

* The commerce ministry's arm APEDA organised a virtual buyer-seller meet in Thailand on Monday to promote the export potential of India's agricultural and processed food products, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The meet brought together key stakeholders from the respective governments and trade on a common platform for strengthening strategic cooperation between India and Thailand in the agri food sector, the ministry said in the statement.

During the meet, presentations were made by trade associations from India on potential product for exports to Thailand such as grapes, pomegranate, vegetable, and dairy.

