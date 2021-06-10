New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Community-driven online health and fitness brand Fittr on Thursday said it has acquired a minority stake in Wylo, an interest-based social networking platform.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed. This investment reflects Fittr's commitment towards building meaningful communities while enabling it to scale up its reach to a larger audience, according to a statement. Fittr founder and CEO Jitendra Chouksey said, "We are excited to partner with the team at Wylo, as we share a common vision of building community-led platforms." While doing so, Wylo will enable Fittr to expand its reach across different interest segments, he added.

Founded in 2019 by Omnath Premnath, Chennai-based Wylo is currently clocking a monthly user growth rate of 30 per cent. It has over 130 communities and is looking to scale this number to over 300 by 2022, along with half a million users. In FY21, Fittr achieved gross bookings of Rs 68 crore with 65,000 paid users. It currently has over 350,000 Monthly Active Users (MAU).

MentorKart raises USD 150,000 in funding

* Tech-based mentorship platform MentorKart on Thursday said it has raised USD 150,000 (about Rs 1.09 crore) in seed funding, led by Startup Buddy founders Amit Singal and Manish Aggarwal.

MentorKart will utilise the funds towards its go-to-market plans, further enhancing its platform and strengthening tech capabilities as well as building new products, a statement said. The start-up is also looking to expand its team across technology, product and marketing, it added.

Launched in 2020 by Ashish Khare and SK Mohanty, MentorKart offers specialised mentorship programmes for students, working professionals and entrepreneurs. The MentorKart platform also offers learning through live sessions with industry experts, structured workshops, masterclasses and one-on-one personalised interaction with mentors.

Cuemath partners Google for Education

* Cuemath, a global after-school math and coding platform for K-12 class, on Thursday said it has partnered with Google for Education to help transform the teaching and learning experience.

As part of the partnership, Cuemath teachers and students will be given a Google for Education certificate, while students (who take a 12 to 18 months Cuemath programme) will be awarded the Google CS First Creator Coder Certificate. In addition to this, Cuemath is undergoing a curriculum development, keeping in line with its expanding global footprint, a statement said.

Cuemath founder and CEO Manan Khurma said, "Our partnership with Google for Education will ensure that students get the best opportunity to gain knowledge and build on capabilities that focus on real-world skills."

SEEDS vaccinates 15,000 persons in Delhi within month

* Mumbai: Non-governmental organisation SEEDS on Thursday said it has vaccinated 15,000 people in parts of east Delhi within a month as part of its pan-India mass inoculation drive.

The Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (SEED), which is working in the area of emergency humanitarian assistance and relief, also said it will further accelerate the vaccination drive to more geographies starting June 15. It also aims to cover one million people across India in the coming months with the focus on reaching out to the most marginalised groups of the society.

"The recent announcement of free vaccination across the country at government facilities is a welcome move.

"The challenges of access to correct information and to technology have been identified as barriers for this resilience measure to reach the most underserved and marginalised communities," SEEDS co-founder Manu Gupta said. HRS hrs

