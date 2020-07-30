New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said its partnership with Vaillant Group, a provider of heating, ventilation and air-conditioning technology, has been expanded to streamline the latter's business processes.

These will be implemented on a single, digital enterprise process platform to support Vaillant's business model transformation and future growth, a statement said. Family-owned Vaillant Group has a presence in more than 60 countries worldwide. In some markets, the processes are highly localised, resulting in siloed data and individual IT structures.

To support its growth plans, Vaillant Group plans to implement a unified digital process platform that provides a single source of truth for data and enable enterprise agility, the statement said. *

* Craft Silicon, PayU partner for digital loan repayment solutions for lending institutions

* Financial software solution provider Craft Silicon on Thursday said it has partnered PayU to accelerate digital loan repayment solutions for small finance banks, microlending institutions and NBFCs.

"As a result of this association, NBFCs, MFIs and small finance institutions can now offer their customers easy loan repayment solutions on their own mobile applications or through consumer apps of their choice," a statement said.

Through the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) and payment gateway integration with PayU, Craft Silicon has enabled loan repayment in a safe and convenient manner for retail consumers, it added. The partnership focuses on redefining secured digital payment platform and explores the hybrid possibilities of supporting both cash and cash less loan repayments, it said.

