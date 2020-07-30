OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer had launched its OnePlus 8 flagship series - OnePlus 8 & OnePlus 8 Pro in April this year. The firm has a tradition of unveiling 'T models' of its premium smartphones within 6 months. After the release of its affordable Nord mobile phone, it looks like the company is back on its flagship track. A mysterious OnePlus phone has been spotted on Geekbench with the model number KB2001. OnePlus Nord Pre-Booking: Amazon Wrongly Lists 8GB Variant at Rs 29,999, Netizens Point Out Error.

This hints that the smartphone could be OnePlus 8T or OnePlus 8T Pro. The Geekbench listing reveals the processor named 'Kona', expected to be Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM & Android 11. OnePlus 8 Series is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

OnePlus 8T Geekbench Listing (Photo Credits: Geekbench)

So it can be assumed that the upcoming OnePlus phone might be powered by a newer Snapdragon chipset i.e. Snapdragon 865+. According to the reports, OnePlus 8T Series smartphones are expected to come with a 64MP quad rear camera module.

The Geekbench listing also unveils that the upcoming OnePlus handset will run on Android 11 operating system. It is quite interesting to see this even though Google has not released a stable version of it. The first stable version of Android 11 is likely to be released by the end of next month or in mid-September. Also, Oneplus releases its 'T models' of its flagship series somewhere near September end. So we can expect the mobiles to run on Android 11 OS.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).