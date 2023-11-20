Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday announced the collection of nearly Rs 200 crore for its US Treasury Bond ETF Fund of Funds.

The new fund offering was open from October 16 to October 30, as per an official statement. **** *Karnataka Bank to distribute HDFC products through its branches

Insurer HDFC Life on Monday announced that private sector lender Karnataka Bank will be distributing its products through its branches.

The insurer had earlier picked up a 3.92 per cent stake in the lender in October. **** *Yes Bank appoints Tushar Patankar as chief risk officer

Yes Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Tushar Patankar as its chief risk officer.

Patankar, who will be responsible for enterprise risk, credit policy, market risk, operations risk management and information security, has joined the private sector lender from L&T Financial Services, as per an official statement.

