New Delhi, Sep 5 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG and Ayurveda firm Dabur India on Monday said it has roped in Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as the new brand ambassador of its oral care brand Dabur Red Paste.

The company has launched a new TVC with the actor, Dabur said in a statement, adding that a new campaign featuring him will soon hit the television screens and be live across different digital platforms.

Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said this association will further strengthen the brand and help us build a better connect with our consumers.

*** BoI first PSB to go live on new direct tax collection system * Bank of India has become the first public sector bank to go live on the new direct tax collection system -- Tin 2.0, which offers taxpayers a single platform for their tax payment as well as e-filing of tax returns.

With this integration, tax payers can now make direct tax payment at any branch of the bank's over 5,000 branches, it said.

Tax Information Network (TIN 2.0, e-filing) is the official portal of Income Tax Department and the portal has been developed by the department under the National E-Governance Plan. *** NTT Data Payment Services gets payment aggregator license * NTT Data Payment Services (erstwhile Atom Technologies) has received the licence to work as payment aggregator from the Reserve Bank of India.

Dewang Neralla, CEO of the company said the licence will add fresh impetus to our commitment to progressively grow digital payments in this market and help us become the top three payment service providers in the country.

NTT DATA Payment Services India is part of NTT DATA Corporation, which is one of the globally top 10 IT service providers, headquartered in Japan.

